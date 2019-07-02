Menu
Login
News

Man attacked by shark at Sydney beach

2nd Jul 2019 7:34 AM

A MAN has been rushed to hospital with puncture wounds to his abdomen, back and left leg after a suspected shark attack at Manly Beach this morning.

Paramedics were called to the boardwalk between Manly and Shelly Beach just before 6am where they found a man in his 50s with several non-life-threatening injuries.

He was tranferred to Royal North Shore hospital in a stable condition.

 

NSW Police issued a statement confirming the man was injured while swimming with friends between the popular beaches before sunrise.

"He was able to swim to nearby rocks and raise the alarm," a police spokesperson said.

"No shark has been sighted at this time and it is unknown how the puncture wound was sustained.

The victim is a local Manly resident, police said.

More to come.

More Stories

beach editors picks seniors-news shark attack sydney

Top Stories

    'Uproar' over Weyba resort

    'Uproar' over Weyba resort

    News A proposed development has left residents angry the submission was not put forward for public consultation

    Do you recognise this man?

    Do you recognise this man?

    News Police are calling on the public to help identify this man

    Deep in the wetlands

    Deep in the wetlands

    News Students study wetlands mangrove life

    Dangerous surf set to continue

    Dangerous surf set to continue

    News Big swell causes huge number of rescues at Noosa