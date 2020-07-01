Menu
Offbeat

Man baffled by ‘sketchy’ $250 fine

1st Jul 2020 7:35 PM

A man has been left stunned after receiving a "sketchy" fine while driving in Adelaide.

Jamie Wimmer took to Instagram to reveal he had been slapped with a $253 infringement notice by SA Police for honking his horn outside a pizza bar in Port Adelaide.

The penalty notice accused him of using a horn "when not permitted to do so".

Wimmer questioned the accusations with a selfie on his social media account, saying the wording on his notice was "a little sketchy".

"Now fam I'm no lawyer but that wording is a little sketchy," he wrote. "Basically it means they can fine you whenever they need cash for weekend beers."

For those who are unaware of this road role, it is illegal Australia-wide to honk your horn for most instances you probably honk your horn, including saying hello or goodbye or notifying someone you've arrived.

You are legally allowed to toot it to warn other drivers where you are, to urge animals to get off the road and if its used for an antitheft or alcohol interlock device.

HORN FINES IN EACH AUSTRALIAN STATE (CAN VARY):

NSW: $337

QLD: $66

VIC: $161.19

TAS: $122.25

SA: $253

WA: $50

ACT: $193

Originally published as Man baffled by 'sketchy' $250 fine

