Man bashed at front door in daylight robbery

Police are appealing to anyone with information after a man was punched and robbed in his Sunshine Coast home. Picture: File

A 20-year-old man was punched repeatedly at the door of his home before the man fled with his property, according to police.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said the victim answered the door to an unknown man at 2.25pm on Monday at North Beach Place in Mudjimba, where he lived with his parents.

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said the man punched victim in the head multiple times.

Sen-Sgt Edwards said the punches knocked the 20-year-old man to the ground in the front yard before he began screaming for help.

"The offender has then entered the granny flat which the victim occupied and has returned carrying a cardboard box containing the victim's laptop and phone," he said.

Sen-Sgt Edwards said the man saw the alleged offender get into the passenger side of a silver-coloured car that had been parked in the driveway, with another man as the driver.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to get in touch.

Investigations are continuing.