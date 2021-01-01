Man behind Coast murals revealed

Mural artist Daniel Krause has covered a fair amount of Coast wall space with his bold images.

When he’s not running his pool company, Daniel Krause, 38, is one of the creative forces giving the Sunshine Coast spare wall space a spray with his edgy art.

Although based just south of the Coast, as the inspired one-man force behind Street Art Concepts, Mr Krause is in constant demand locally and has plans to one day relocate here with his family.

“This is a bit more of my passion than sorting pools out,” he said.

“Things just grew, I just love having a go.

“The bigger it is the easier it is, it’s weird … at that size you can do a mistake and stand back and no one will ever know.”

Although Mr Krause grew up in the street art tagging culture he was not all that active a contributor to populating public wall space with vivid symbols back in the days.

This wall art space includes a portrait of Daniel Krause's wife, Kat, at Sippy Downs.

“In the graffiti world I was a really lazy man,” he said.

“I always liked it and was attracted to it and it turned into a business.

“A lot of my work is up there … Sippy Downs, Caloundra, Maroochydore, everywhere. I do really like underwater stuff, the big turtles.”

In the new year he is commissioned to do two murals in Peregian Springs and two in Nambour.

“I’ve always been creative and when I hit the spray paint, I just liked it as a medium because it’s so quick and versatile,” Mr Krause said.

Marine turtle murals are favourites of artist Daniel Krause.

His wife Kat’s portrait and images of his two young sons Jayden and Levi and dog Hennessy adorn the side of a Sippy Downs Village wall, which measures 80m by 8m and was created for co-working space provider Wotso.

“They kind of let me do my thing, they’re good clients … I’ve done most of their things around,” Mr Krause said.

Those keen to harness his talents can go to his website for contact details https://streetartconcepts.com.au