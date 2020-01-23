Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Ambulance generic.
Ambulance generic.
News

Man bitten by snake at Biloela

Steph Allen
22nd Jan 2020 6:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been hospitalised after he sustained a snake bite at Biloela on Wendesday afternoon.

This comes after a similar incident which occurred on Tuesday night, where a four-year-old boy was also bitten by a snake at a Koongal property at North Rockhampton.

Queensland Ambulance and Emergency Services attended the scene to treat the 48-year-old man.

The man was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

It is not known what kind of snake bit him or whether it was venomous.

ambulance rockhampton hospital snake bite
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        INTERVIEW: ARIA winner’s wild ride

        premium_icon INTERVIEW: ARIA winner’s wild ride

        News For someone who was sending out their demo at eight-years-of-age, Conrad Sewell was always destined for a career in music.

        ‘Blush’ in operatic style for a cause

        ‘Blush’ in operatic style for a cause

        News Noosa Music Society is teaming up with Blush Opera to present an operatic bushfire...

        Maleny Dairies ‘utterly betrayed’ in ‘farcical’ decision

        premium_icon Maleny Dairies ‘utterly betrayed’ in ‘farcical’ decision

        Politics LNP launches parliamentary petition over dairy supply contract

        Failed builder gave council statement subbies were paid

        premium_icon Failed builder gave council statement subbies were paid

        News Failed builder promised subbies on major projects were being paid