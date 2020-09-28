Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The man was invited around for dinner. PicAnthony/Weate -
The man was invited around for dinner. PicAnthony/Weate -
Crime

Man breached DV order by visiting son, going for dinner

Kerri-Anne Mesner
28th Sep 2020 2:00 PM | Updated: 2:28 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN banned from going to his partner's place by a court order thought it was ok to be there when police arrived, as his partner had invited him over for dinner and to see his son.

The man pleaded guilty on September 18 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of breaching a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Ignus Schoeman said police received information the defendant was at the location at 12.45am on August 15 and they attended the address at 2am.

He said the defendant was located in a bedroom.

Mr Schoeman said the man told police his partner had invited him for dinner and to see his seven-month-old son.

Defence lawyer Brian McGowran said his client was in bed with the partner at the time police arrived.

He said there was an allegation the woman's former partner realised the defendant was at the house and contacted police.

The defendant was fined $800 and a conviction was recorded.

domestic violence editors picks rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Research buzz for new hinterland doctor

        Premium Content Research buzz for new hinterland doctor

        Health From working as a marine biologist to a cutting edge researcher in a lab, the hinterland’s newest doctor is bringing a wealth of experience to her job.

        Man flees with cash after teen threatened with knife

        Premium Content Man flees with cash after teen threatened with knife

        Crime A man has demanded money from a supermarket employee while threatening him with a...

        Man uses helmet to fight off robber with knife

        Premium Content Man uses helmet to fight off robber with knife

        Crime Employee finishing shift used helmet to fight off armed man, police say

        Dog owner’s tick warning after heartbreaking loss

        Premium Content Dog owner’s tick warning after heartbreaking loss

        Pets & Animals "It didn't even cross my mind (that it was) a tick."