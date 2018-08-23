Man caught with gun in undies

A MAN was found with a loaded gun hidden in his underwear and his friend was caught with more than 2000 prescription pills when they were pulled over by police in Sydney's eastern suburbs.

Officers stopped the car after it ran through a red light in Edgecliff on Wednesday afternoon.

They discovered the hidden firearm after the 28-year-old passenger became aggressive and resisted a search.

The officers also allegedly found 2200 Xanax tablets in the car, which the 28-year-old driver allegedly admitted were his.

Both men were charged and refused bail to appear at Waverley Local Court today.