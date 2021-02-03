Man caught hiding knife in buttocks at Sunshine Coast pub

Shaune Tuckwood pleaded guilty in Caloundra Magistrates Court to obstructing police and possessing a knife, which police found "between his buttocks"

Shaune Tuckwood pleaded guilty in Caloundra Magistrates Court to obstructing police and possessing a knife, which police found "between his buttocks"

A man who was caught with a knife hidden in his bum while at a Coast pub blamed it on the fact that he lived in Caboolture.

Police found the 15cm knife "between his buttocks" when Shaun David Tuckwood, 32, was detained for trying to stop officers from arresting his friend.

The officers had been called to a disturbance at Beerwah Hotel just before 11pm on December 21, as an intoxicated woman, Deni Jai Carr, was causing a scene and had been involved in an alleged assault.

Tuckwood, a friend of Ms Carr, 26, yelled and tried to interfere as the officers arrested her, forcing them to detain him as well.

The court heard Tuckwood said he had a knife in his pants, and officers searched him.

"A 15cm blade was found secreted between his buttocks," Senior Constable Burrell said.

When asked why he was carrying the knife Tuckwood said only "have you seen Caboolture?".

Tuckwood pleaded guilty in Caloundra Magistrates Court on Wednesday to possessing a knife in public and obstructing police.

Deni Jai Carr is charged with obstructing police, assault occasioning bodily harm and assaulting a police officer in a public place while adversely affected.

Sen-Const Burrell said the fact that the knife was hidden where it was meant Tuckwood knew he shouldn't have had it, and that it could have posed a threat to police.

The court heard Tuckwood was "couch surfing" in Caboolture, and Ms Carr was currently homeless, but also staying in Caboolture.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist told Tuckwood he should have let the police do their job instead of interfering and fined Tuckwood $800 and ordered the knife be forfeited.

Ms Carr also faced the court on Wednesday charged with assaulting police in a public place while adversely affected, assault occasioning bodily harm, and obstructing police.

Her matter was adjourned until February 17.