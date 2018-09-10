Menu
Login
Stand-up comedian and Triple J radio host Gen Fricker. Supplied
Stand-up comedian and Triple J radio host Gen Fricker. Supplied
News

Radio host ‘attacked by stalker’ in studio

10th Sep 2018 8:00 PM

A MAN has been arrested after allegedly breaking into the ABC's Sydney studios and indecently assaulting triple J host Gen Fricker.

Kieren Gallagher, 31, has allegedly been stalking the comedian since May, according to Fairfax Media reports.

It's believed he entered the secure building in Ultimo by tailgating a staff member. He then allegedly found Ms Fricker and grabbed and kissed her, before fleeing.

NSW Police said the incident happened about 2.30pm on Wednesday, September 5. The public broadcaster has beefed up security in the wake of the scare.

A photo of Mr Gallagher was released to the public on Thursday before he was arrested today at 7.45am.

Gallagher appeared before Central Local Court on Monday charged with stalking and intimidation with intent to cause fear as well as trespassing and common assault.

 

Gen Fricker at Sydney Fringe Comedy Festival. Picture: Supplied
Gen Fricker at Sydney Fringe Comedy Festival. Picture: Supplied

An email circulated to ABC employees, seen by AAP, says Gallagher is believed to have tailgated staff walking through the building's high-security doors. There is now an increased security presence at the Ultimo office, the email states.

The 31-year-old was detained while his mental health is assessed.

He "appears to have significant mental health issues" and "became abusive" while appearing via video link, court documents reveal.

- With AAP

Related Items

gen fricker indecent assault radio host triple j

Top Stories

    Aussie farmers the 'jack' of donations

    Aussie farmers the 'jack' of donations

    News Wrong Bias Bowls go to a good cause

    Farmers the focus of dinner

    Farmers the focus of dinner

    News The table is set for a culinary night to help relieve drought

    Tjungurrayi to exhibit in our region

    Tjungurrayi to exhibit in our region

    News Indigenous artist to visit

    5 things to do at the Noosa Show

    5 things to do at the Noosa Show

    News So much to see and do at the Noosa Show

    Local Partners