Menu
Login
CHARGED: A 29-year-old man will face court later this month.
CHARGED: A 29-year-old man will face court later this month. Scott Powick
Crime

Man charged after 'dinting' police vehicle

Elyse Wurm
by
2nd Jan 2019 9:57 AM

A 29-YEAR-OLD man has been charged after he allegedly headbutted a police vehicle on New Year's Eve in Warwick.

Warwick Police Sergeant Ryan Harmer said the man was placed in the vehicle after a domestic violence incident about 11.40pm.

The Brisbane man then allegedly headbutted the side of the car and caused a dint.

Sgt Harmer said the man was released from police custody yesterday morning and is scheduled to appear at Warwick Magistrates Court on January 30.

editors picks headbutt warwick crime warwick magistrates court warwick police wilful damage charge
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    What's showing on the big screen this week

    What's showing on the big screen this week

    News Kids looking for something to do? Here is what is playing at the movies

    • 2nd Jan 2019 12:00 PM
    2019 arrives with a bang in Noosa

    2019 arrives with a bang in Noosa

    News Noosa's New Year's Eve fireworks prove popular

    How to stick to your 2019 new year's resolutions

    How to stick to your 2019 new year's resolutions

    News Be the exception, not the rule

    Hear modern Estonian groove

    Hear modern Estonian groove

    News Traditional folk meets modern cool at Eumundi

    Local Partners