While legal in Queensland, gel blasters are considered firearms in NSW. File Image.
News

Man charged after “gel blasters”, drugs, taser, found

Holly Cormack
7th Jun 2020 2:30 PM
A MAN faces court after police located a stolen vehicle, firearms, a taser, and drugs at a Murwillumbah property last Thursday.

Officers from the Tweed Byron Police District and Proactive Crime Team executed a search warrant at the address, where they allegedly located a stolen Subaru Liberty motor vehicle, as well as the prohibited weapons and drugs.

The 28 year-old man has been charged with drug and firearm offences.

Police are reminding people that while gel blasters are legal in Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia, they are classed as firearms in New South Wales and Victoria and a Firearms Licence is required to possess such an item.

Gel blasters look like real firearms, but shoot water-filled gel pellets rather than bullets.

The arrest is part of Operation Marauder, which is a Tweed Byron Police District Operation focused on stolen motor vehicles, property, drugs and cross border crime.

Enquires are ongoing.

