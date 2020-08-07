Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Ipswich detectives have charged a man with multiple offences after finding a loaded handgun and more than $10,000 in cash in a search yesterday.
Ipswich detectives have charged a man with multiple offences after finding a loaded handgun and more than $10,000 in cash in a search yesterday.
News

Man charged after police find loaded handgun, $10,000 cash

Lachlan Mcivor
7th Aug 2020 6:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

IPSWICH detectives have charged a 32-year-old man with multiple offences after finding a loaded handgun, drugs and more than $10,000 in cash in a search yesterday.

Officers executed a search warrant at Springfield on Thursday.

They located a loaded handgun, a gel blaster and more than $10,000 in cash, as well as small quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine and MDMA.

It will be alleged the Bundamba man was found in possession of these items.

He has been charged with four counts of possessing dangerous drugs, two counts of unlawful possession of weapons and other drug and property related charges.

He is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court today.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by calling 131 444 or visiting here.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers here or by calling 1800 333 000.

Quote reference number QP2001647049 within the online suspicious activity form.

Community Newsletter SignUp
crimes springfield

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Influencers of the future: 18 Coast 'grammers making waves

        Premium Content Influencers of the future: 18 Coast 'grammers making waves

        Lifestyle Despite coronavirus taking a hit on the social media industry, it’s never been a better time for ’grammers to join the party. Here are 18 local influencers you should...

        Passenger’s sleepless nights after infected Coast flight

        Premium Content Passenger’s sleepless nights after infected Coast flight

        Health Woman who flew with infected man raises contact tracing concerns.

        No trash talk: Council comes clean on local services

        Premium Content No trash talk: Council comes clean on local services

        News It’s been a big 12 months, with raging bushfires and an ongoing health pandemic.

        SHUT OUT: Tourism operators battle for survival

        Premium Content SHUT OUT: Tourism operators battle for survival

        Business A tourism operator is devastated as he and his industry brace for the 1am Saturday...