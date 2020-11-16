Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 32-year-old Burnett man has been charged with wilful damage after several Murgon businesses where allegedly attacked using a ‘road sign’ overnight.
A 32-year-old Burnett man has been charged with wilful damage after several Murgon businesses where allegedly attacked using a ‘road sign’ overnight.
Crime

Man charged after shops allegedly smashed with road sign

Dominic Elsome
16th Nov 2020 10:26 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Cherbourg man is facing a string of charges after he allegedly attacked Murgon shopfronts late last night.

Detectives from the Murgon Criminal Investigation Branch attended an incident in Lamb Street, Murgon.

Late Sunday evening (November 15) between 10.45pm and 12am, police allege that eight local businesses were wilfully damaged by an offender using a road sign.

Murgon detectives located the offender a short time later and charged him with eight wilful damage offences.

A 32-year-old Cherbourg man was arrested and will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court today.

South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        487 Coast families: How you can help someone this Christmas

        487 Coast families: How you can help someone this Christmas

        Community Hundreds of Coast families are in need of a helping hand this Christmas and here is your chance to make a difference. Pick a family to "adopt" from the full list

        Coast grads struggling to land a job after uni

        Premium Content Coast grads struggling to land a job after uni

        Education Almost half of University of the Sunshine Coast students are still hunting for a...

        Best Queensland universities for students to get a job

        Premium Content Best Queensland universities for students to get a job

        Education Best Queensland universities helping students to land a full-time job

        Eu-beauty! Brewery partnership draws a crowd

        Premium Content Eu-beauty! Brewery partnership draws a crowd

        Lifestyle Craft beer lovers and rum connoisseurs got the best of both worlds