Crime

Man charged after telling police he has coronavirus

25th Mar 2020 7:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN walks into a police station claiming to have coronavirus...

It may have sounded like a joke to this man at least, who played a disturbing prank on police, but it ended in him being charged with a public nuisance offence. 

In the video posted to Facebook by Coffs Harbour man Will West Whiting, police are told that he has tested positive to coronavirus, as he coughs in the foyer of the police station while reporting for bail. 

"What are you doing here?," a police officer asks.  

Making light of the situation, he is then arrested by police. 

The video shared to Facebook has been widely condemned by the public.  

"When you get arrested for pretending to have corana (sic corona) virus, bahaha shut the whole cop shop down," he posted.  

The Coffs Harbour man who posted the video on Facebook has since deleted the post.
WARNING: This video contains offensive language. 

