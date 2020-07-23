Menu
Crime

Man charged after tradies’ power tools knocked off

Matt Collins
23rd Jul 2020 12:00 AM
A man has been charged after he allegedly stole a large quantity of power tools from a Noosaville construction site.

A 25-year-old man has been charged with one count of enter premises and commit an indictable offence after Noosa detectives raided his Cootharaba home on Tuesday.

During the search, police located a large quantity of power tools that were allegedly stolen from a construction site in William St, Noosaville, on or about June 23.

A small quantity of marijuana was also found.

The man is due to appear at the Noosa Magistrates Court on September 8.

