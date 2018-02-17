Passenger thrown from vehicle in crash, teen driver charged

A teenager has been charged following a crash in Noosa Heads this morning that seriously injured three passengers.

Queensland Police issued a statement on the incident which occurred at about 4.45am.

"Police have charged a man following a serious traffic crash at Noosa Heads early this morning.

"A Holden utility travelling west along Noosa Parade mounted the footpath colliding with a brick wall, a parked vehicle and finally hitting a palm tree.

"Three male passengers from the vehicle received serious injuries as a result of the crash with one of the men being thrown from the rear tray of the vehicle onto the road.

"It is alleged the male driver left the scene of the crash however returned a short time later.

"The three injured men were transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

"Police have charged an 18-year-old Noosaville man with one count each of mid-range drink driving, peer passengers (carrying more than one person under the age of 21 in contravention of licence type) driving with passenger in part of vehicle not designed for carriage, P type licence holder drive without P plates fitted and contravene direction."

The man will appear in the Noosa Magistrates Court on March 27.

Forensic crash unit is investigating.