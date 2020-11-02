Menu
This 2003 red Holden Commodore utility with Queensland registration 162 WHV was linked to a police investigation of an assault in Moranbah on September 30.
Crime

Man charged over horrific assault in Moranbah

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
2nd Nov 2020 6:45 AM | Updated: 6:49 AM
DETECTIVES have laid charges over a savage attack in Central Queensland that left a 47-year-old man with extensive and life-threatening injuries.

Police allege about 6.30pm on September 30 the man was repeatedly beaten with a metre-long metal bar at an address in Moranbah.

The man was then left in his own car outside his mother's house on Mills Ave about 7pm.

He was taken to Moranbah Hospital then flown to Mackay with extensive broken bones including lower legs and torso, ribs, face and head fractures.

Police are searching for a man who was driving this 2003 red Holden Commodore utility with Queensland registration 162 WHV in Moranbah on Wednesday night where another man, 47, was seriously assaulted.
A targeted police investigation led detectives to arrest a 65-year-old Moranbah man on Saturday.

He has been charged with acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm and will appear in Moranbah Magistrates Court today.

Moranbah Criminal Investigations Branch Detective Sergeant Daniel Feldman said the arrest would not have been possible without community assistance.

"The information we received went a long way to helping police reach a conclusion in this investigation," Det-Sgt Feldman said.

