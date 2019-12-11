Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Man charged over nightclub firework incident

by Peter Michael
11th Dec 2019 10:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

DETECTIVES have charged a 24-year-old man with two counts of assault over a firework explosion in a crowd outside a Cairns nightclub.

Patrons were leaving the Grafton Street complex at about 3am on Saturday November 30 when the firework was allegedly detonated.

Security footage shows the panic of the moment as the firecracker went off on the crowded footpath.

A 19-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man suffered burns injuries in the explosion.

Cairns Police have charged a man following the detonation of what is believed to be a firework outside a CBD night club last month.
Cairns Police have charged a man following the detonation of what is believed to be a firework outside a CBD night club last month.

Detectives yesterday travelled to Kuranda and spoke to a 24-year-old man.

He has been charged with two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count of unauthorised possession of explosive (fireworks).

He is due to appear in Cairns Magistrates Court later today.

More Stories

arrest burns charges explosion firework incident fireworks nightclub

Just In

    Just In

      This NZ gym is taking over UFC

      This NZ gym is taking over UFC
      • 11th Dec 2019 10:15 AM

      Top Stories

        Family knocked down by triple cancer tragedy

        premium_icon Family knocked down by triple cancer tragedy

        News The Peregian sisters and their mother were diagnosed months apart, but the family are fighting back and raising awareness of their gene mutation.

        Caught behind the couch: Drunk driver’s dog search fail

        premium_icon Caught behind the couch: Drunk driver’s dog search fail

        Crime Taelor James Russell tried hiding from cops in a very obvious place.

        And the prize goes to …

        And the prize goes to …

        News Eumundi police officer cancels hire trailer after winning first prize in the Rotary...

        Unique exhibition raises funds for special cause

        Unique exhibition raises funds for special cause

        News 'A Negative Look at Dying' reveals the beauty in dying matter.