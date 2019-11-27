Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Man charged over ‘random’ killing

by Talisa Eley
27th Nov 2019 7:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged over the alleged "random" killing of a homeless man in a popular Tweed Heads park.

The body of the 56-year-old, from Byron Bay, was discovered around 11am on Friday by a couple walking their dog in Jack Evans Boat Harbour Park.

Police said the body was found with "physical wounds", believed to be a significant head injury, in a sleeping bag.

DARK UNDERBELLY OF POPULAR PARK

The crime scene at Tweed Heads Jack Evans Boat Harbour Park where a man was found dead in a sleeping bag. Picture: Jodie Calcott.
The crime scene at Tweed Heads Jack Evans Boat Harbour Park where a man was found dead in a sleeping bag. Picture: Jodie Calcott.

 

A 36-year-old man was arrested getting off a bus in Wharf St, Tweed Heads about 3.15pm yesterday and later charged with murder.

Police said it appeared the killing was random and the pair were not known to each other.

The man remains in police custody and is due to appear in Tweed Heads Local Court later today.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks homeless man tweed crime tweed heads

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Lucky not to be dead': Bloody, ice-induced horror story

        premium_icon 'Lucky not to be dead': Bloody, ice-induced horror story

        News He snarled like a dog and his blood-soaked fingers went in to the police officer’s mouth - and that is just the start

        Gympie teen guilty of violent robbery, supplying MDMA

        premium_icon Gympie teen guilty of violent robbery, supplying MDMA

        News 18-year-old was a child at time of committing offences

        Why one of our most-feared animals is vital

        premium_icon Why one of our most-feared animals is vital

        Environment They’re one of the most misunderstood animals around

        Magic continues for iconic Coast fairytale character

        premium_icon Magic continues for iconic Coast fairytale character

        News She ‘accidentally’ became Eumundi Markets’ iconic Indian Fairy, now the lover of...