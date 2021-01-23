Menu
Crime

Man charged over samurai sword threats

by Shayla Bulloch
23rd Jan 2021 2:51 PM
A MAN allegedly threatened a household of people with a samurai sword in a bizarre incident at Cranbrook.

Police allege the 39-year-old man entered a Charles St home about 2pm on Thursday brandishing a huge samurai sword.

A spokesman from Queensland Police said the man allegedly made threats to the people, believed to be known to him, before taking off in a car.

He did not steal anything, and nobody was injured.

Police attended a Bayswater Rd home at Currajong about an hour later where they found and arrested the Condon man over the incident.

He was charged with going armed to cause fear, unlicensed driving, evade police, stealing and contravene a direction

He faced Townsville Magistrates Court on Friday.

 

