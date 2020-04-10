Man charged over whip threats at Chinese Consulate

A man who allegedly cracked a whip outside the Chinese Consulate was going to be 'carrying out a presidential hit on Xi Jinping' over his handling of COVID-19.

A Sydney man who allegedly cracked a whip outside the Chinese Consulate last week claimed he was going to "carry out a hit" on a politician who has been criticised for his handling of the coronavirus epidemic.

Raimond Kelly, 55, was charged by police after allegedly threatening several onlookers while cracking a large stock whip outside the Camperdown building on Tuesday March 31 at 10.30am.

The same day the Dee Why man boasted about it on his Facebook and said: "I had a cracking good time at the Chinese Consulate today", while posing with the whip.

Raimond Kelly poses with the whip on Facebook.

Investigators arrested Mr Kelly at his home the following day, before he was taken to Manly Police station.

Mr Kelly has feverishly posted about his frustration with the Chinese government on his social media in recent weeks.

On April 1, Mr Kelly said on Facebook he was "carrying out a presidential hit on Xi Jinping", with a picture of the Communist Party of China general secretary, next to the words "dead man walking".

The Chinese politician is being investigated for his handling of the deadly coronavirus.

The same day, Mr Kelly shared a 60 Minutes video titled 'China's COVID-19 Cover Up', writing "The Truth!".

Xi Jinping has been criticised for his handling of the pandemic. Picture: AP

Three days later on Facebook Mr Kelly posted: "The Communist Dictatorship is lying to the world!!"

And on April 6, he ranted on Twitter: "How many times does the world have to endure these filthy viruses out of China!!"

Mr Kelly was charged with attempting to stalk or intimidate, intending to cause fear of harm and being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He was released on strict bail conditions and is due to appear at Manly Local Court on Wednesday July 1.

