Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a police officer in the face.
A man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a police officer in the face.
Crime

Man charged with attempted murder over cop stabbing

by Nathan Edwards
18th Aug 2020 7:09 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man who allegedly stabbed a police officer in the face outside a Mt Gravatt home last month before being shot by the officer's partner has been charged with attempted murder.

The 25-year-old remains in hospital being treated for multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen.

He allegedly slashed the police officer - who was at the Upper Mt Gravatt home to deliver documents - across his face under his eye with a knife.

The man will be subject to a hospital bedside hearing on Wednesday.

 

Originally published as Man charged with attempted murder over cop stabbing

attempted murder crime police violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $20K A NIGHT: New wave pool to cater for elite

        Premium Content $20K A NIGHT: New wave pool to cater for elite

        News There is the prospect of surfers paying up to $20,000 a night to exclusively ride an artificial Noosa North Shore wave, but four councillors say no way.

        Man allegedly shot in leg at Coast home

        Premium Content Man allegedly shot in leg at Coast home

        Crime A man was taken to hospital after he was allegedly shot in the leg at a Sunshine...

        Fireys rush to popular brewery after blaze starts in kitchen

        Premium Content Fireys rush to popular brewery after blaze starts in kitchen

        News Multiple fire crews extinguished a blaze at the brewery

        130 people facing Coast courts today

        Premium Content 130 people facing Coast courts today

        Crime Each day multiple people face Sunshine Coast courts on a range of charges.