Crime

Man charged with attempted murder

by Cloe Read
27th Sep 2020 3:50 PM
A MAN has been charged with attempted murder following an altercation in Ipswich on Friday night.
Queensland Police said the 62-year-old was charged with attempted murder (domestic violence offence), after police responded to reports of a disturbance on Darling St about 7.30pm on September 25.

A 62-year-old man was charged with attempted murder following an altercation with a 37-year-old man Ipswich on Friday night. Picture: Supplied
Police allege a 37-year-old man was found at the scene with a serious wound to his stomach, before he was transported to Princess Alexandria Hospital for treatment.
The 62-year-old man is due to face Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday, September 28.

