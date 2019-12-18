Menu
BID FOR FREEDOM: Mark William Honeywill was refused bail for a second time at Brisbane Supreme Court.
Crime

Man charged with drug trafficking to remain behind bars

Danielle Buckley
18th Dec 2019 2:38 PM
A SUNSHINE COAST man suspected by police of being a key player in a drug trafficking ring will spend Christmas behind bars after his second bid for bail was refused.

Mark William Honeywill, 48, was arrested in October after police allegedly found 16.7g meth, small quantities of cocaine, marijuana, MDMA and phones at his Mooloolah Valley home during a covert operation into an alleged trafficking ring.

At Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday, defence lawyer Andrew Bale argued the fridge mechanic should be granted bail because he had been drug free for two months and genuinely wanted to "restart his life".

Mr Bale said Mr Honeywill was unable to get drug rehabilitation in jail and that, if released, he would seek substantial drug rehabilitation and "re-establish himself" in his business.

But the Crown argued Mr Honeywill was an "unacceptable risk" of reoffending because of his severe drug addiction and criminal history.

Justice Susan Brown agreed that the risk was too high and ordered he remain in jail.

"Ultimately in assessing and considering the major risk of committing further offences … I consider that the applicant hasn't shown cause that his detention in custody is not justified and I refuse bail."

It was Mr Honeywill's second unsuccessful attempt at freedom.

He was refused bail at Maroochydore Magistrates Court in October.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

