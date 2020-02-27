Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
General photographs of Queensland Police and Crimestoppers logo and livery. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)
General photographs of Queensland Police and Crimestoppers logo and livery. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)
Crime

Man fights for life as brother charged for 'head kick'

Marguerite Cuddihy
27th Feb 2020 11:22 AM | Updated: 11:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 41-YEAR-OLD man is in a critical condition after he was allegedly assaulted by his older brother in Nanango this week.

Police allege around 3.15pm on Monday, February 24, two brothers became involved in a fight, where one of them was kneed in the head.

Paramedics and police attended the Chester St home and the man was taken to Kingaroy Hospital.

He was then airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

A 47-year-old man has been charged with one count of grievous bodily harm.

He is set to appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court today.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. 

grievous bodily harm kingaroy court kingaroy crime nanango grievous bodily harm south burnett crime
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Runaway baboon gets the snip

      Runaway baboon gets the snip
      • 27th Feb 2020 12:27 PM

      Top Stories

        Don’t sweat: Every Coast school to get airconditioning

        premium_icon Don’t sweat: Every Coast school to get airconditioning

        Education After years of advocacy, the Queensland Government has today promised to aircondition every state school on the Sunshine Coast. SEE THE SCHOOLS HERE

        Who’s who at Noosa Festival of Surfing

        premium_icon Who’s who at Noosa Festival of Surfing

        News Noosa Surf Art Expo is pumping talent as Festival of Surfing here to inspire wave...

        Will we see a plastic-free Noosa?

        premium_icon Will we see a plastic-free Noosa?

        News ‘The world at large is much more aware of the issues of plastic pollution than it...

        Owner loses $500,000 in lengthy council dispute

        premium_icon Owner loses $500,000 in lengthy council dispute

        News Eumundi business rocked by long-running council dispute has to vacate.