Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are investigating the death of a man at Tingalpa, in Brisbane’s southeast.
Police are investigating the death of a man at Tingalpa, in Brisbane’s southeast.
Crime

Man charged with murder after argument turns violent

by Danielle O’Neal, Chris Clarke
1st Nov 2020 10:04 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been charged with murder over the death of a 52-year-old man in Tingalpa, in Brisbane's southeast.

Police allege a 52-year-old Carrara man had a verbal confrontation with another man known to him at an address on Belmont Rd about 8pm Saturday.

The confrontation became physical and the Carrara man sustained head injuries, police allege.

Officers arrived on the scene a short time later and paramedics rendered assistance to the man, but he was later declared dead.

Police declared a crime scene on Belmont Rd, Tingalpa, Saturday night. Picture: Danielle O'Neal
Police declared a crime scene on Belmont Rd, Tingalpa, Saturday night. Picture: Danielle O'Neal


It is understood there was no weapon involved.

A 52-year-old Tamborine Mountain man has been charged with murder.

He will appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday.

A crime scene was established at the home on Belmont Rd on Saturday night and finalised about 2am Sunday.

Community Newsletter SignUp
editors picks qld crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Well-deserved’: Blevin congratulates Bolton in Noosa

        Premium Content ‘Well-deserved’: Blevin congratulates Bolton in Noosa

        News LNP candidate for Noosa James Blevin congratulates Sandy Bolton as he concedes defeat, saying her election win was "resounding and well-deserved".

        Supercell fury: Power cut to thousands of homes

        Premium Content Supercell fury: Power cut to thousands of homes

        Weather More than 7500 Sunshine Coast homes are without power

        Morcombes welcome ‘Day for Daniel’ grandchild

        Premium Content Morcombes welcome ‘Day for Daniel’ grandchild

        News Morcombe Family welcome ‘Day for Daniel’ grandchild

        QLD election live: How every seat is falling

        QLD election live: How every seat is falling

        Politics Queensland’s election is set to go down to the wire CHECK OUR INTERACTIVE