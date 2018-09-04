Sister devastated trying to save brother

Clinton Pollock was shot outside his Deception Bay home.

A MAN has been charged with murder after another man was shot dead north of Brisbane on the weekend.

Clinton Pollock, 35, was shot in the chest after getting into an argument with a group of men, who went to the Deception Bay property about 11.30pm on Sunday.

Mr Pollock's sister gave him CPR after he was shot but he died in his front yard.

Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Hogan told reporters the neighbours "did their best" to try to save Mr Pollock.

"It's that time, especially around Father's Day, when families come together - it's an absolutely tragic event and she's devastated … and the family are trying to process through the grief," he said.

"[There were] some wonderful actions by the neighbours who've really come together.

"Unfortunately the man did pass away but they did their best."

A 26-year-old Rothwell man has been charged with murder and will appear in the Redcliffe Magistrates Court today.

He has also been charged with one count of failure to appear in accordance with undertaking.

A second man was also arrested overnight and is being interviewed by police. He has not yet been charged.

Mr Hogan said police believed Mr Pollock knew the offenders.

Neighbours reported hearing screaming at the Thompson Street home around the time of the shooting.

"I woke my husband up because my kids woke up from the noise and we just heard a lot of screaming from the people inside," one woman told The Courier-Mail. "It's disturbing, scary actually happening right next door.

"It's usually very quiet. We like living here, so it's a bit confronting."

Police are still appealing for anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage of the area or incident to come forward.