Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 45-year-old man has been charged with murder after 32-year-old Steven Kyle Fyfe died in hospital following an alleged stabbing south of Brisbane overnight.
A 45-year-old man has been charged with murder after 32-year-old Steven Kyle Fyfe died in hospital following an alleged stabbing south of Brisbane overnight.
Crime

Man charged with murder after stabbing

Alex Treacy
by and Jesse Kuch, Cormac Pearson, Alex Treacy
14th May 2020 6:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged with murder following investigations into an alleged stabbing incident at Waterford West last night.

A 32-year-old Beachmere man died in hospital after the altercation.

A 45-year-old Waterford West man has been charged with murder and is expected to face Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Friday morning.

The incident occurred at an apartment complex on Bourke St at about 8.15pm, a court heard.

The scene of the stabbing where a man was killed. Photo: 9 News Queensland
The scene of the stabbing where a man was killed. Photo: 9 News Queensland

The 32-year-old man, Steven Kyle Fyfe, was located inside one of the units with a serious injury to his abdomen.

The man was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition where he died.

Investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Man charged with murder after stabbing

court murder violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drive-through flu shot, telehealth as GPs deal with pandemic

        premium_icon Drive-through flu shot, telehealth as GPs deal with pandemic

        Health A Noosa GP is administering flu shots at a drive through service to keep locals protected during virus times, but warns not to neglect your everyday health.

        One fine dining restaurant ready to stir the pot

        premium_icon One fine dining restaurant ready to stir the pot

        News How being flexible saved this iconic Hastings St restaurant now ready to open their...

        Childhood sexual abuse victim finally speaks out

        premium_icon Childhood sexual abuse victim finally speaks out

        News It wasn’t until Nina Stanyer put pen to paper that she really felt confident to...