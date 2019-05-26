Menu
Login
Crime

Man charged with murder over assault death

by Heather McNab
26th May 2019 7:35 PM

A man has been charged with murder following a fight in far northern NSW which led to the death of another man.

The 54-year-old man has died in hospital a week after being critically injured in the fight at a unit in Tweed Heads West on May 15.

Michael Charles Cook, 47, was arrested at the scene and charged with recklessly causing grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

NSW Police say he was re-arrested on Saturday and charged with murder.

He was refused bail when his matter was first in Tweed Heads Local Court on Sunday.

The matter is due back in the same court on Monday when he's expected to appear via video link.

assault death editors picks murder tweed heads

Top Stories

    Group helps young professionals

    Group helps young professionals

    News A new social group has been created for young business professionals to meet and grow their network

    Five things to do this week

    Five things to do this week

    News See what is happening around Noosa this week.

    What's on the big screen

    What's on the big screen

    News Catch the latest blockbusters at Noosa Cinemas

    Flying West Coffee Roasters making a name down south

    Flying West Coffee Roasters making a name down south

    News Flying West wins interstate customers