Man charged with murder over Cairns stabbing death
POLICE have charged a 27-yaer-old man with murder after the fatal stabbing of a 28-year-old man in Cairns on Tuesday night.
About 11pm, police were called to a home in Downing St, Earlville, after reports of an altercation during which the victim received a fatal injury.
He was driven to Cairns Hospital by another man and woman where he died.
The 27-yaer-old Earlville man has been arrested and charged with murder.
He will appear in Cairns Magistrates Court today.