A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead. (AAP Image/James Ross)
News

Man charged with woman’s DV murder

by Cormac Pearson
30th Apr 2020 7:21 AM
A 50-year-old man has been charged with the domestic violence murder of a woman after she was found dead inside a house in a suburb north of Brisbane.

A crime scene was declared after the 45-year-old woman was found dead in a Narangba house just after 4pm yesterday.

Her body was originally found during a welfare check at an address on Hemlock Court.

The scene was first thought to be non-suspicious but the circumstances of the investigation changed overnight.

Investigations led police to a nearby residence where a 50-year-old man who was known to the woman was arrested.

The man was this morning charged with murder (domestic violence offence) and will appear in Pine Rivers Court today.

body domestic violence murder charge

