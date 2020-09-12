Menu
Man cops fine over trip for bargain buy

by Melissa Iaria
12th Sep 2020 1:55 PM

A 40-minute trip across town to pick up a cheap mattress turned into an expensive exercise for man who was one of 109 Victorians fined for breaching lockdown rules over the past 24 hours.

The driver was caught travelling from Ascot Vale to the outer Melbourne suburb of Keysborough about 45km away, told police he was on his way to collect the mattress, which he found "cheap" on Facebook.

Other fines dished out included a man and woman found at a friend's holiday home on the Mornington Peninsula where they planned to stay the weekend.

Two women hanging out at Tarneit railway station without a valid reason were also penalised.

Twenty people were caught failing to wear a mask, while 36 were fined for breaking curfew.

More than 2000 vehicles were checked and 2590 spot checks were done on people at homes, businesses and public places statewide.

Police have conducted 419,772 spot checks since March 21.

Originally published as Man cops fine over trip for bargain buy

