Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Queensland Police spokesman said the man crashed his Honda Accord through a fence at Gibbs St and landed into a carpark of a Meron St business.
A Queensland Police spokesman said the man crashed his Honda Accord through a fence at Gibbs St and landed into a carpark of a Meron St business.
News

Man crashes car, lands three storeys below

Jodie Callcott
by and Jodie Callcott
31st Aug 2020 11:25 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has been taken to hospital after crashing his car through a fence and landing three storeys below.

Emergency services were called to the crash at Southport about 4.30am.

 

The driver of this vehicle has ended up in hospital after it plummeted three storeys.
The driver of this vehicle has ended up in hospital after it plummeted three storeys.

 

A Queensland Police spokesman said the man crashed his Honda Accord through a fence at Gibbs St and landed into a carpark of a Meron St business.

 

The man crashed his Honda Accord through a fence at Gibbs St and landed into a carpark of a Meron St business.
The man crashed his Honda Accord through a fence at Gibbs St and landed into a carpark of a Meron St business.

 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man was treated at the scene by paramedics, including critical care, before being taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

He said the driver was in a stable condition with chest and back injuries.

Investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Man crashes car, lands three storeys below

More Stories

car car accident car crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Beaten, left in gutter: Ryan turns nightmare into bright future

        Premium Content Beaten, left in gutter: Ryan turns nightmare into bright...

        Your Story Ryan Croft was beaten outside a pub and left in a gutter, choking on his own vomit. Now, the Coast resident shares what it’s like living with a brain injury.

        Sweet-sounding Sari plugs in to music network

        Premium Content Sweet-sounding Sari plugs in to music network

        Music Love has been in the air for Noosa’s Sari Abbott since she first opened her heart...

        $2.5bn blow: Businesses count brutal cost of COVID

        Premium Content $2.5bn blow: Businesses count brutal cost of COVID

        Business $2.5 billion has been wiped from 10 of Queensland’s highest-profile businesses