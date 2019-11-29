Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The incident occurred at the IMAX Theatre construction site. Picture: Christian Gilles
The incident occurred at the IMAX Theatre construction site. Picture: Christian Gilles
News

Man critical after worksite explosion

by Ally Foster
29th Nov 2019 11:43 AM

A MAN has suffered critical injuries following a construction site incident at the IMAX Theatre at Darling Harbour, Sydney.

NSW Ambulance were called to the site just after 10am following reports of a worksite injury.

When crews arrived they treated a 59-year-old man for significant face and head injuries.

It is believed the injuries were caused when he was working on a high pressured water line and a pipe burst and hit him in the head.

 

 

The man was treated at the scene - including for the potential loss of an eye - before being transported to St Vincent's Hospital.

He remains at the hospital in a critical condition.

A crime scene has been established at the site and SafeWork NSW have been contacted.

The construction company has arrange counselling for the workers who were in the vicinity when the incident occurred.

More Stories

Show More
accident construction site explosion

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sekisui views ‘won’t significantly impact character’

        premium_icon Sekisui views ‘won’t significantly impact character’

        Environment Sekisui’s seven-storey resort may protrude through the surrounding tree canopy and into residents’ sights, but the impact on their view will ‘not be significant’, a...

        Council bends the norm to save with solar

        premium_icon Council bends the norm to save with solar

        News A council's novel solar approach hailed as a national first.

        Ambulance officer's final act of service in death

        premium_icon Ambulance officer's final act of service in death

        News Chopper Dave in tribute to dad: “He just lived to help people.”