Man suffers head, neck injuries in serious crash

Sarah Barnham
by
11th Sep 2018 12:48 PM | Updated: 2:04 PM

UPDATE:  POLICE are investigating the cause of a crash at Beerwah today after a man was hospitalised in a serious condition.

The crash on Steve Irwin Way and Foley Rd about 12.30pm involved two vehicles, both towing trailers.

A man in his 50s went from being in a critical condition to serious and was transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital via ambulance.

A man in his 60-70s was treated by paramedics for leg injuries.

Traffic was diverted however is now flowing freely.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said officers were still at the scene investigating.

EARLIER 12.45PM: A MAN is in a critical condition following a serious two-vehicle crash at Beerwah this afternoon.

Paramedics were nearby when a crash occurred on the corner of Steve Irwin Way and Foley Rd about 12.30pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the man, in his 50s, suffered serious head and neck injuries.

The other driver, a man in his 60-70s suffered leg injuries.

He said both would be transported to hospital and a rescue helicopter had been tasked to the scene.

