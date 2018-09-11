Man suffers head, neck injuries in serious crash

Police are investigating the cause of a crash at Beerwah today after a man was hospitalised in a serious condition.

UPDATE: POLICE are investigating the cause of a crash at Beerwah today after a man was hospitalised in a serious condition.

The crash on Steve Irwin Way and Foley Rd about 12.30pm involved two vehicles, both towing trailers.

A man in his 50s went from being in a critical condition to serious and was transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital via ambulance.

A man in his 60-70s was treated by paramedics for leg injuries.

Traffic was diverted however is now flowing freely.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said officers were still at the scene investigating.

He said both would be transported to hospital and a rescue helicopter had been tasked to the scene.