Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man in his 20s is in a serious condition after his car fell on him.
A man in his 20s is in a serious condition after his car fell on him.
News

Man crushed while working under a vehicle

Michael Nolan
4th Dec 2019 8:35 AM | Updated: 9:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is in a serious condition at Dalby Hospital after he was crushed under a car.

Dalby Police Senior Sergeant Terry McCullough said the man was working under a vehicle when its jack came loose.

"The vehicle fell off the jack and the car landed on him," he said.

The man, in his 20s, crawled out from under the vehicle before the paramedics arrived.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man suffered an abdominal injury.

He was transported to hospital in a serious condition.

car crush dalby police editors picks toowoomba emergency
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mayor: Noosa Plan ‘no knee-jerk’ reaction

        premium_icon Mayor: Noosa Plan ‘no knee-jerk’ reaction

        News Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington has spelled out council's planning intentions for future short-stay lettings.

        'Something needs to change': Calls for police beat continue

        premium_icon 'Something needs to change': Calls for police beat continue

        News After five robberies a local business owner wants change

        Mayoral candidate calls for delay in short-term stay changes

        premium_icon Mayoral candidate calls for delay in short-term stay changes

        News Candidate wants planning changes delayed for further consultation

        Sleazy doc says sleep apnea made him sexually attack patient

        premium_icon Sleazy doc says sleep apnea made him sexually attack patient

        Crime Raymond Douglas McKenzie sentenced for sex assault on patient.