DOGGONE WINNER: A Byron Bay man has celebrated winning a top prize on an Instant Scratch-Its ticket by dancing around the house with his beloved dog.
News

Man dances with pooch after winning scratchie top prize

Francis Witsenhuysen
6th Jan 2020 2:30 PM | Updated: 7:56 PM

A BYRON Bay man has celebrated winning a top prize on an Instant Scratch-Its ticket by dancing around the house with his beloved dog.

The winning $5 Live the Life Instant Scratch-Its ticket was purchased at Byron Bay Newsagency, Shop 1, Centrepoint Byron Bay.

A NSW Lotteries official called the winner this morning, who was still trying to comprehend the news he'd won one of the top prizes of $1,000 a week for five years.

"I was just at the shop buying a paper and decided to pick up some Instant Scratch-Its tickets while I was there," he said.

"I went home and while I was reading the paper and having a cup of coffee, I scratched the ticket.

"I couldn't believe what I saw... It didn't feel real. I had to check it over and over again. I was ecstatic.

"There was no one home but my dog, so I had no one to tell but him.

"I was so excited about it and we were running around the house... I was cheering, he was barking."

When asked how he planned to enjoy his instant prize, the thrilled man admitted it had come at the perfect time.

"This will be a big help to my retirement," he shared.

"I might get myself some new toys for myself and get my teeth done.

"This is awesome, absolutely awesome. It will help a lot.

Byron Bay Newsagency manager Adam Stewart said he was thrilled for his winning customer.

"It is very exciting," he said.

"Our winner is a local customer and when he found out he was so excited and shocked.

"We were just as happy for him."

Lismore Northern Star

