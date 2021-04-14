Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are still conducting inquiries into the death of a man in Coffs Harbour.
Police are still conducting inquiries into the death of a man in Coffs Harbour.
Crime

Man dead after alleged assault in Coffs Harbour

TIM JARRETT
13th Apr 2021 11:25 PM | Updated: 14th Apr 2021 6:55 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man will face court on Wednesday charged with assault as inquiries continue into the death of a man at Coffs Harbour.

On Monday, emergency services were called to a unit on Korf Street, after a man was found unresponsive.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police attended along with NSW Ambulance paramedics and the 53-year-old man was declared deceased.

A crime scene was established and forensically examined.

Police were told the man was involved in a physical altercation at licenced venue on Grafton Street on Saturday, where he was allegedly pushed by a man, causing him to fall and strike his head on the concrete floor.

A 44-year-old man was arrested at Woolgoolga on Tuesday following police inquiries and was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The man was refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Wednesday.

A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of the man's death and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.

Originally published as Man dead after alleged assault in Coffs Harbour

coffs coast crime coffs harbour crime editors picks woolgoolga
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council’s $85k annual gain for idle shopping tenancy

        Premium Content Council’s $85k annual gain for idle shopping tenancy

        Council News One of Noosa Council’s biggest commercial “headaches” looks set to be cured with a unanimous decision to sign a flagship tenancy at its Sunrise Beach shops.

        FULL LIST: Noosa Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Noosa Magistrates Court appearances today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Noosa Magistrates Court

        Sunshine Coast’s first virtual reality centre coming soon

        Premium Content Sunshine Coast’s first virtual reality centre coming soon

        Business A "whole new world" is coming soon to the Sunshine Coast

        ‘Big, big news’: Cop-killer’s chilling warning

        Premium Content ‘Big, big news’: Cop-killer’s chilling warning

        Crime A day later, he would shoot and kill Senior Constable Brett Forte