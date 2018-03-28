Menu
Login
News

Man dead after light aircraft crash in Laidley

Emergency services repsond to an ultralight plane crash in Laidley. Picture: 7 News Toowoomba
Emergency services repsond to an ultralight plane crash in Laidley. Picture: 7 News Toowoomba
Anton Rose
by

POLICE have confirmed that the male pilot of a light aircraft that crashed in Laidley this afternoon has died.

A police spokesman said the man died after his ultralight aircraft crashed into a paddock on Old Laidley-Forest Hill Rd in Laidley North.

Queensland Ambulance Services responded to the call at 5.17pm this afternoon, but paramedics were unable to save the man's life.

Investigations are continuing.

Topics:  aircraft laidley news qas toowoomba

Toowoomba Chronicle

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Noosa in dire need of housing crisis fix

Noosa in dire need of housing crisis fix

We need community housing in Noosa: Bolton

Jordan learns to keep safe in sun

SUN SAFETY: Jordan Mercer will be participating in Brisbane's Melanoma March tomorrow.

Speaking out for sun safety

A critical backlash for tourism takeover claim

Noosa Main Beach is preparing for the holiday crowds.

Tourism debate checks in to Noosa

From Peregian Springs to Africa to make joyful deliveries

LIFE SUPPORT: Helping make some important deliveries in Africa is local Chase Becker

Delivering help from afar

Local Partners