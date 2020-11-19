Menu
Police investigation after man dies in altercation at Caboolture hotel
by Danielle O’Neal
19th Nov 2020 5:10 AM
A man has died and another is in police custody after a one-punch altercation at a hotel north of Brisbane on Wednesday night.

Senior Sergeant Trevor Deegan said a man in his 40s and a man in his late 20s were involved in an altercation in an outdoor section of the Sundowner Hotel on Aerodrome Rd at Caboolture about 10pm.

The deceased man, in his 40s, was punched in the face and subsequently fell to the ground, police said.

"As far as I'm aware these two don't know each other," Senior Sergeant Deegan said.

"The football wouldn't have been long finished at that stage."

Senior Sergeant Deegan said paramedics attempted to revive the man "for at least 30 minutes" but he sadly died at the hotel.

The deceased's partner was at the scene, and was inconsolable as police investigations got under way.

"Baby I love you," the woman yelled before being taken home by police.

Snr Sgt Deegan said a man in his 20s had been taken away from the scene in a utility and was located by police about 11.40pm.

He is in police custody at the Caboolture Police Station.

 

Originally published as Man dead after Origin night pub fight

