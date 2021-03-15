Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man dead, another critical after horror crash

by Chris Calcino
15th Mar 2021 6:38 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A MAN is dead and another is in hospital with serious life-threatening injuries after a horrific crash involving a utility and a hatchback in Townsville.

Police say a 50-year-old local man was killed in the collision between a Volkswagen Amarok and a Mazda 3 at the intersection of Dalrymple Rd and Duckworth St at 2.30am on Monday.

Initial investigations suggested the utility travelled through the intersection when it collided with the Mazda hatchback.

The 50-year-old Townsville man was driving the Mazda 3 and died at the scene.

MORE NEWS

How police brought down ex-bikie boss Lee Undy

Powder on beach 'could be $3m worth of cocaine'

Stab accused was 'wanted' before alleged cop attack

The driver of the Volkswagen Amarok, a 25-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

Two passengers, one from each vehicle, were also transported to hospital suffering minor injuries.

The intersection is expected to be closed for several hours as investigations continue. Diversions are in place, however delays are expected.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact police.

 

 

 

Originally published as Man dead, another critical after horror crash

More Stories

editors picks fatal crash townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How to get the best price for your property

        Premium Content How to get the best price for your property

        Property When it comes to selling your home, little things that can affect your sale price may be overlooked, writes Jacinta Emms.

        Noosa’s powerhouse fundraisers are back to help needy kids

        Premium Content Noosa’s powerhouse fundraisers are back to help needy kids

        News This determined duo are back selling their raffle tickets for local kids and local...

        Teen, man, rushed to hospital after near drowning

        Premium Content Teen, man, rushed to hospital after near drowning

        Health A teenage boy and a man have been taken to hospital after a near drowning incident...

        Industry thanks school bus driver after fatal crash

        Premium Content Industry thanks school bus driver after fatal crash

        News Quick thinking kept children safe after crash near Gympie