Man describes his ordeal at sea, clinging to beacon for hours

A man has told of how he clung desperately for three hours to a navigation beacon after his yacht ran aground off the Sunshine Coast.

A major search was initiated for the 64-year-old man after the 45ft motor cruiser washed aground off Caloundra with the engine running and only a dog on board about 4pm on Tuesday.

David Simpson was found two-and-a-half kilometres from his vessel, which got into trouble towards the northern tip of Bribie Island.

A man spent hours on a navigation beacon after he fell overboard from his 45ft boat. Picture: Nine

Mr Simpson told the Today Show he was flung into the water when a strong wave hit.

“The wave hit the side of the boat and I was trying to secure the dinghy which had come a little bit adrift and a rope broke holding the dinghy,” he said.

“The dinghy hit me, my ribs and I fell about 2.5, 3m, off the boat.”

Water Police have initiated a search after a 45ft motor cruiser ran aground on a sandbar off Caloundra. Picture 7News

Man found clinging to water beacon after ship runs aground



Lifeguards and beachgoers spotted the boat – M.V Focus – moving erratically and aimlessly off the northern tip of Bribie Island.

“Lifeguards noticed the vessel had run aground just after 4pm and immediately responded,” Sunshine Coast Lifeguard Supervisor Rhys Drury said.

“They conducted a search of the vessel and no one was located on board.”

The Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was also involved in the search for Mr Simpson.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked by Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) to assist at around 6.15pm.

It's understood occupants of a ship, travelling in a nearby shipping channel spotted Mr Simpson standing at the top of a navigation beacon.

The rescue helicopter flew to the beacon and hovered over him for a short time, keeping a light on him, while briefly waiting for Coast Guard and QPS boats to arrive.

A major search was initiated for a man after the 45ft motor cruiser washed aground off Caloundra with the engine running Photo GLEN IAN WHISSON

Mr Simpson was taken to shore on board one of the boats.

The rescue chopper was stood down and returned to base, as it was determined he did not require airlifting.

The dog is safe and well and was reunited with his owner late Tuesday evening.

