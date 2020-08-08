Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 35-year-old man, who was hit by a car last Saturday night, has died of his injuries in hospital. Police urge witnesses to come forward.
A 35-year-old man, who was hit by a car last Saturday night, has died of his injuries in hospital. Police urge witnesses to come forward.
News

Man dies after being hit by car

by Danielle O’Neal
8th Aug 2020 1:09 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has died eight days after being hit by a car in Brisbane's east.

The 35-year-old Wynnum man sustained critical injuries after he was struck by a car on Tingal Road in Wynnum on Saturday, August 1 about 6.15pm.

He was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital where he died today.

In the hours following the crash, police called for help from the public to identify the man, as he was not carrying identification.

The 35-year-old man died Saturday in the Princess Alexandra Hospital. Picture: News Corp
The 35-year-old man died Saturday in the Princess Alexandra Hospital. Picture: News Corp

He was described as bald, tanned and wearing shorts with a brown jumper, and was identified by Sunday morning.

The driver, a 48-year-old Brisbane woman, was not physically injured.

Investigators from the Forensic Crash Unit continue to appeal for witnesses to contact police.

Originally published as Man dies after being hit by car

More Stories

car crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Musician and director finds clarity in darkest hour

        Premium Content Musician and director finds clarity in darkest hour

        Music His life has been deeply entrenched in music and filmmaking, but after a long battle with his health, they have become more important than ever.

        How surfing can wipe out COVID-19 blues

        Premium Content How surfing can wipe out COVID-19 blues

        Surfing Nicole Currie and Will Dennis have been helping men facing serious life challenges...

        Veteran of Noosa’s green battles back to regenerate

        Premium Content Veteran of Noosa’s green battles back to regenerate

        News After a 22-year absence, this enviro expert is running his ‘preserve it or perish’...

        $1.85m Coast beachside property demolished

        Premium Content $1.85m Coast beachside property demolished

        Property It is fast becoming the street of the rich and famous, and after a recent...