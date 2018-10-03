Menu
Login
A man has died after being pulled from the surf at Wanda Beach this morning. Picture: Seven News
A man has died after being pulled from the surf at Wanda Beach this morning. Picture: Seven News
News

Swimmer dies after being pulled from water at popular beach

3rd Oct 2018 11:19 AM

A MAN has died after he was pulled from the surf at a south Sydney beach by a member of the public this morning.

Just after 9am, the bystander pulled the man, believed to be in his 40s, from the water at Wanda Beach, near Cronulla.

The person who pulled him from the beach started CPR and emergency services were called.

 

The male swimmer drowned in the surf at Wanda Beach this morning. Picture: Seven News
The male swimmer drowned in the surf at Wanda Beach this morning. Picture: Seven News

 

Despite their best efforts, the man was unable to be saved and died on the sand.

Police from Sutherland Shire Police Area Command said witnesses had told them the man was swimming at the location.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

cronulla death editors picks nsw wanda beach

Top Stories

    A good Christmas sacking

    A good Christmas sacking

    News Jump into hessian for Christmas fun in Cooroy

    Uber Eats has arrived in Noosa

    Uber Eats has arrived in Noosa

    News You heard right, Uber eats is coming to Noosa

    Kindy's new worm farm

    Kindy's new worm farm

    News Hands-on learning program at Noosaville Childcare Centre

    'We're over it'

    'We're over it'

    News Residents call for a black spot fix

    Local Partners