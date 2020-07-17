Menu
Forensic Crash Unit officers are investigating a fatal crash in Maroochydore earlier this month.
Man dies after being struck down on Coast road

Amber Hooker
17th Jul 2020 9:58 AM
A Scrubby Creek man has died in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a Maroochydore road earlier in July.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the 38-year-old man was crossing Horton Parade on Sunday, July 5, when he was involved in the crash.

He suffered serious injuries and was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

However, he died on Thursday.

Man critically injured after being hit by ute on major road

Forensic Crash Unit officers are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who may have dashcam footage to contact police.

Investigations are continuing.

Provide information to police at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting and fill out the online suspicious activity form.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers via crimestoppersqld.com.au

Quote this reference number: QP2001396907 within the online suspicious activity form.

