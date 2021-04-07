Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
‘Traumatic and chaotic’: Man dies after shocking hedge trimming accident
‘Traumatic and chaotic’: Man dies after shocking hedge trimming accident
News

Man dies after hedge trimmer accident

by Erin Lyons
7th Apr 2021 8:15 AM

A man has died after a shocking accident while trimming hedges on Sydney's lower north shore, in what paramedics described as a "traumatic and chaotic" scene.

Four crews and a rescue helicopter were sent to Smith Road in Artarmon just after 5pm Tuesday.

Paramedics treated a man in his 50s for a severe laceration to his right arm.

NSW Ambulance said the man had been using a power tool to trim the hedge.

He was taken to Royal North Shore Hospital in a critical condition but could not be saved.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Carolyn Parish praised paramedics who worked hard to save the man, who had lost a lot of blood.

"Paramedic crews did an amazing job in an understandably traumatic and chaotic scene," she said.

"The patient had been using a power tool while hedging prior to the medical emergency.

"(He) had lost a large amount of blood. Paramedics worked to stabilise him before getting him to hospital."

Originally published as Man dies after hedge trimmer accident

More Stories

accident gardening hedge trimmer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FULL LIST: Noosa Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Noosa Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Noosa Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

        Noosa holiday units looking for a longer stay conversion

        Premium Content Noosa holiday units looking for a longer stay conversion

        Council News Three units are being assessed by Noosa Council planners as part of a multiple...

        Noosa holiday providers avoid booking ban disaster

        Premium Content Noosa holiday providers avoid booking ban disaster

        Business Accommodation provider says region dodged COVID-19 lockdown “bullet”

        Every Queensland road impacted by flash flooding

        Every Queensland road impacted by flash flooding

        Weather Full list of roads impacted by flash flooding