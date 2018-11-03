Menu
Man dies after quad bike accident at Home Hill
News

3rd Nov 2018 11:04 AM

A 20-year-old man has died following an incident involving the quad bike he was riding on a rural road in the state's north.

The single-vehicle fatal traffic crash happened at Home Hill early this morning.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that at about 12.20am a quad bike travelling along McDowell Road has struck a drain throwing the male rider from the vehicle," police said in a statement.

"A 20-year-old Ayr man was pronounced deceased at the scene."

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

