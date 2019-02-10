Menu
Login
Coomba Falls, Maidenwell.
Coomba Falls, Maidenwell.
Breaking

Man dies after waterhole incident

Matt Collins
by
10th Feb 2019 6:54 PM

A man has died following an incident in Maidenwell this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Coomba Waterhole Rd at 4.30pm on Sunday February 10.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman told The Toowoomba Chronicle the patient was in a critical condition after paramedics were called to the scene of the incident.

It is alleged the man received critical injuries attempting to jump from rocks into the water.

The man's next of kin have been advised.

More information to follow.

coomba waterhole rd death editors picks fatality maidenwell qas waterhole
South Burnett

Top Stories

    Green support really pays off for Noosa tourist operators

    Green support really pays off for Noosa tourist operators

    News Noosa looks to stay green for visitors

    Gig guide for the week

    Gig guide for the week

    News Who's playing where

    Drift in and treat the taste buds

    Drift in and treat the taste buds

    News Take a journey across the spice trade at this new restaurant

    Open day for natural health

    Open day for natural health

    News Noosa Holistic Health will hold an open day on February 16