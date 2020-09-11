Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man dies at scene of single-vehicle crash

11th Sep 2020 7:11 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Cloncurry overnight.

Police say the driver of a white utility travelling on the Barkly Highway 50km west of Cloncurry lost control of the vehicle which then left the road and crash into a ditch about 10.30pm on Thursday night.

"The driver and sole occupant of the car was declared deceased at the scene," police said.

Anyone travelling in the vicinity of the Barkly Highway between 10pm-10.40pm last night and has dashcam footage is urged to contact police.

Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Originally published as Man dies at scene of single-vehicle crash

More Stories

cloncurry editors picks fatal crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        10 things to do on the Sunshine Coast this weekend

        Premium Content 10 things to do on the Sunshine Coast this weekend

        Community From mini golf and pizza to a forage farm tour, there is plenty on offer this weekend. Here are 10 things to do on the Coast.

        Late doctor’s legacy inspires youngers’ adventures

        Premium Content Late doctor’s legacy inspires youngers’ adventures

        Community Dr June Canavan’s foundation is now supporting the adventurous spirit of Sunshine...

        Coaches reveal Tigers to star in AFL finals

        Premium Content Coaches reveal Tigers to star in AFL finals

        News Here are the Tigers players who will lead team to victory in finals

        No car safe in man’s alleged crime spree

        Premium Content No car safe in man’s alleged crime spree

        Crime Man allegedly tried to break into more than 100 cars on Coast