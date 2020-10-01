Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has died at a service station despite the best efforts of civilians and emergency services trying to revive him.
A man has died at a service station despite the best efforts of civilians and emergency services trying to revive him.
News

Man dies at service station

Ashley Pillhofer
by and ASHLEY PILLHOFER, SAM FLANAGAN
1st Oct 2020 6:36 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has died at a Townsville service station despite the efforts of civilians and emergency services trying to revive him.

Emergency services were called to the Liberty service station off Lakeside Dr about 4pm after reports of a medical incident.

Police officers and paramedics circled around the fuel pumps as the station was placed into lockdown for a period of time.

Emergency services at the Idalia Liberty service station where a man died.
Emergency services at the Idalia Liberty service station where a man died.

Acting Senior Sergeant District Duty Officer Rob Pagett said a man had sadly passed away at the site.

"A 40-year-old male has pulled into the service station and it appears he has suffered some sort of medical condition," Sen-Sgt Pagett said.

"Subsequently he's gone into cardiac arrest.

"Civilians on scene first administered CPR along with QAS and police.

"During the process of CPR he did not regain consciousness."

The man's family were at the scene.

Originally published as Man dies at Townsville service station

death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qld schools fail NAPLAN targets

        Premium Content Qld schools fail NAPLAN targets

        Education Queensland schools have failed to reach multiple NAPLAN targets in 2019, renewing calls for the test to be replaced. Take a look at the figures.

        Locals go full Monty to prevent food waste

        Premium Content Locals go full Monty to prevent food waste

        Environment This Monty’s full reveal lays bare the promise of a new invention which aims to...

        Heartbreaking case of the woman no one has missed

        Heartbreaking case of the woman no one has missed

        News Identity of woman found outside hospital still unknown one month on

        Qld restrictions scaled back: What it means for you

        Premium Content Qld restrictions scaled back: What it means for you

        Health Queensland has taken another step towards normality